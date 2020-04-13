Hundreds of Australians return home after being locked down in India and Cambodia

Rescue flight carrying 444 Australian passengers lands in Melbourne. Source: Supplied
Published 13 April 2020 at 1:02pm, updated 13 April 2020 at 3:13pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A special Singapore Airlines flight with almost 200 Australians on board has finally left Phnom Penh while a group of 444 Australians evacuated on a charter flight from India to Melbourne say they are relieved to finally be back on home soil.
Published 13 April 2020 at 1:02pm, updated 13 April 2020 at 3:13pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share