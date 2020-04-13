SBS Filipino

Hundreds of Australians return home after being locked down in India and Cambodia

Rescue flight carrying 444 Australian passengers lands in Melbourne.

Rescue flight carrying 444 Australian passengers lands in Melbourne. Source: Supplied

Published 13 April 2020 at 1:02pm, updated 13 April 2020 at 3:13pm
A special Singapore Airlines flight with almost 200 Australians on board has finally left Phnom Penh while a group of 444 Australians evacuated on a charter flight from India to Melbourne say they are relieved to finally be back on home soil.

