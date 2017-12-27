SBS Filipino

Hunger crisis, affecting 3.5 million Australians

According to the Foodbank Hunger Report, 3.6 million Australians are suffering from hunger. Most affected are the children considering there is a limited access to service from the government. Dave Mcnamara of Foodbank Victoria shares that there is scarcity in food relief and encouraged the people to take part in helping.

