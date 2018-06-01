I am/ We Are 3pm, June 2 / Saturday at the Laverton Community Hub Source: Supplied
Published 1 June 2018
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A community theatre project that narrates the story of migrants, as told by migrants themselves. It is a collaboration between the Filipino, Karen and African communities in Melbourne. I am/ We are's Director and Writer Reagan Maiquez tells us more.
