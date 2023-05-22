‘I felt at home’: How an Australian volunteer builds friendship and community in the Philippines

Key Points Every 22nd of May, the Philippines-Australia Friendship Day is celebrated.

An Australian volunteer in the Philippines named Catherine Scerri embraced the Filipino culture and built a friendship with the community.

According to Catherine, Australia and the Philippines have enriched her identity.

An Australian volunteer, Catherine Scerri has been in the Philippines for twenty years.





She is the Executive Director of Bahay Tuluyan, a children's rights organization based in the Philippines.



Bahay Tuluyan Executive Director Catherine Scerri It addresses the needs of children in various areas, such as education, caring for street children, teaching them about their rights, and developing their skills.



She can now speak Tagalog and a bit of Bisaya.





“When I got here, and I encountered the people, I felt a real sense of warmth, a sense of protection. I felt very at home. It was so many things that were really different from Australia, but I also felt very, very welcome. I think that was something that has continued throughout all my years in the Philippines,' Catherine said.



Catherine has also adopted Filipino traits such as resilience, patience, and generosity.





She has embraced Filipino culture, including festive celebrations like fiestas.





Her favorite foods include kinilaw, tanigue, and other seafood.



“Being an Australian who’s moved to the Philippines and has volunteered here, I can see how important it is for Australians to contribute their time, skills, and support."





"But I can also see how much richness there is in the Philippines that can be shared with Australia – you know, there’s so much richness in the culture, in the value system. So, I think both ways … a kind of cultural exchange, and openness is very powerful.”

