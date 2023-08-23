KEY POINTS
- 72,376 partner visas were granted by the immigration department in the year 2020/2021, the highest number of partner visa granted in a year, in the last ten years.
- Michelle Membrere has made a name for herself in the field of fashion, pageantry and events until she had to move to Australia last 2016 to be with her Australian partner.
- As a proud member of the LGBTIQA+, Ms Membrere shares that she never thought that her decision-making will be challenged by love.
Love Down Under' is SBS Filipino's podcast series which features love, relationship, and family stories.
LISTEN TO PODCAST
'I followed my heart': Migrating to Australia for love
SBS Filipino
23/08/202322:23