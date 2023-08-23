'I followed my heart': Migrating to Australia for love

Michelle Membrere

Michelle Membrere moved to Australia in 2016

Moving to Australia for love is a big leap to take. In today’s Love Down Under episode, Michelle Membrere shares her experience of moving overseas, giving up her successful career, and starting from the ground just to be with her partner.

KEY POINTS
  • 72,376 partner visas were granted by the immigration department in the year 2020/2021, the highest number of partner visa granted in a year, in the last ten years.
  • Michelle Membrere has made a name for herself in the field of fashion, pageantry and events until she had to move to Australia last 2016 to be with her Australian partner.
  • As a proud member of the LGBTIQA+, Ms Membrere shares that she never thought that her decision-making will be challenged by love.
'I followed my heart': Migrating to Australia for love

SBS Filipino

23/08/202322:23
