‘I know the feeling’: International student helps fellow students who are left jobless

International student Lynco Parrenas is focused on helping his fellow international students survive the COVID-19 crisis. Source: Lynco Parrenas
Published 12 April 2020 at 5:03pm, updated 12 April 2020 at 5:25pm
By Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
International student Lynco Parrenas finds ways to help fellow international students who are jobless despite also struggling financially. Listen in.
Published 12 April 2020 at 5:03pm, updated 12 April 2020 at 5:25pm
By Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share