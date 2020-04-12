SBS Filipino

‘I know the feeling’: International student helps fellow students who are left jobless

International student Lynco Parrenas is focused on helping his fellow international students survive the COVID-19 crisis.

International student Lynco Parrenas is focused on helping his fellow international students survive the COVID-19 crisis. Source: Lynco Parrenas

Published 12 April 2020 at 5:03pm, updated 12 April 2020 at 5:25pm
By Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
International student Lynco Parrenas finds ways to help fellow international students who are jobless despite also struggling financially. Listen in.

