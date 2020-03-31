'I lost everything': Temporary resident's difficult plight after losing his job with no welfare access

"I gave up everything when I moved to Australia."





Alden Ganotisi, 38, was an IT professional back in the Philippines when he decided to study a Graduate Diploma in Leadership in Australia a year ago.





Help needed

"I'm done with my studies and my visa expires on May 1, but I was planning to study again," Alden says, admitting, "it's not practical for me to enrol now because of the pandemic. My siblings living in other countries were willing to support me financially, but they were also affected by the COVID-19 [outbreak]."





Before the spread of COVID-19, Alden supported himself by working as a waiter and a factory worker but was laid off due to economic uncertainties.





"I got a text two weeks ago that due to the situation, the factory no longer needs us [workers]. They said they will just let us know if they need us."





Alden Ganotisi, an international student who recently lost his jobs as a waiter and factory worker. Source: Alden Ganotisi





Without a job, Alden not only has difficulties paying bills but is incapable of financing another visa to stay in Australia.





"I checked the immigration website and there are no extensions for student visas right now. I will need to apply for a tourist visa then a student visa again if I want to stay, but it's not practical right now because I don't have a job."





Alden shares that he has no choice but to try to move forward.





"I've been applying for jobs, but no replies yet. My only option is to be strong. We can't control the situation," he says, adding, "I hope that this will be over soon."





Providing support

Amid the pandemic, the members of the Migrant Workers Centre (MWC) in Victoria are working tirelessly to provide as much support and guidance to individuals like Alden. One of these members is Multicultural Work Safety Ambassador Florence Dato.





Florence Dato [middle, bottom row] with other MWC Multicultural Safety Ambassadors. Source: Migrant Workers Centre





According to Florence, while she was originally tasked with conducting community sessions on work safety rights and basic occupational health and safety (OHS), the centre's focus has shifted to supporting workers during the pandemic.





"We still do our community sessions, but we do them online at the moment," she shares.





"We've also shifted our focus to pushing for temporary migrants to be part of the 80 per cent wage subsidy, among other things."





While the only resource for those experiencing job losses at the moment is the Victorian government subsidy, the MWC has launched a form that not only helps the organisation with data gathering but also informs workers on the services they can access.





"Industries hardest hit seem to be hospitality and retail. A lot of them either lost their job or lost hours. A good number of them are temporary migrant workers, like international students and those who carry working holiday visas."





"Because of the pandemic, we're all working from home. You can contact us online or call us. Our services continue." Source: Migrant Workers Centre





"MWC has a lot of organisations that it collaborates with. We collaborate with institutions such as food banks, which can provide immediate relief to those who need it," she says.





"We're located in the Victorian Trades Hall; but because of the pandemic, we're all working from home. You can contact us online or call us. Our services continue."





Services continue for migrant workers, especially international students and other temporary visa holders who need assistance more than ever.





“The Migrant Workers Centre calls on the Morrison Government to ensure that all people in our society are protected during the COVID-19 pandemic. This means extending income support to temporary migrant workers, extending bulk billing healthcare to all people, implementing a rent freeze and guaranteeing no evictions, extending visa deadlines and committing to no deportations."





"Our help is for all migrant workers, regardless of visa status," she shares, adding, "We launched our campaign on March 19 and now rent and evictions have been suspended for six months. We see movement. It's a good sign - it means the government is listening to what we have to say." Florence encourages those who need help to ask for it. Source: Migrant Workers Centre





Florence encourages those who need help to ask for it.





"To my fellow Filipinos, don't hesitate to ask for help. I see organisations and even private individuals helping out. Don't be afraid to ask for help even from our deputy consul. On a case to case basis, they might be able to help. There's emergency assistance available.





"For international students and temporary visa workers, you've contributed a lot to Australian society so it's only right that the federal government also gives you due support and protection."





