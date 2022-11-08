'I want to see my family, and eat lechon': Filipinos can't wait to go back home this Christmas

Highlights Misa de Gallo, reunions, and Filipino food are just some of the reasons Filipinos go home for Christmas

Department of Tourism increased the number of tourist destinations in the country that can be visited by tourists and balikbayans

The Philippines offers 30 days visa-free to foreigners and balikbayans, and accompanied family members can spend holidays in the country for up to one year through Balikbayan Privilege

After two years of longing to be home, at last, Agnes Beluang from Wollongong, New South Wales, and her family will spend their Christmas in Bicol this year.





And because it comes with a cost to go home, Agnes is making double the time working, to save for their trip.



Seeing our parents and relatives are the main reasons for the Beluang family from Wollongong, New South Wales to come home for Christmas. Source: Agnes Beluang “I worked every day and grab some hours for overtime, so we can afford a comfortable holiday with my family.





And most of all I wanted to see my parents because I want to give them the best of life while they are alive," she explains.





She added for two years of not being home, they tried to revive the tradition at Christmas and New Year to get rid of homesickness.





"It's very quiet and lonely. We spend the new year with some friends but we went home before the clock strikes midnight as it is our tradition like in the Philippines."





Meanwhile, to help his parents and spend Christmas back home. Mark Angelo one of the sons of Agnes is doing extra shifts to support their holiday as an automotive mechanic.





“I want to be home before the Misa de Gallo starts, I miss the food. I love everything about Christmas in the Philippines," Angelo shares.





Jenica Princess Sagun was just only 7 years old when she left the country.





Now that she's grown up she wanted to be reconnected with her roots and experience Filipino culture, especially this time of the year.





“I want to see my mum's family, I miss food like lechon, adobo, lumpia, and pancit.





I want to experience again the whole family is awake and waiting for the noche buena," adds Jenica.





Jenica is also proud to showcase her home country to her Australian partner for the first time.





"We will visit Palawan and Boracay, I am sure he will be amazed at the beauty of my country Philippines.”





Dhemz Mahood with friends attended the Philippine Christmas Festival held in Sydney on October 22, 2022. (L-R Mrs. Sagun, Mrs. Baker and Dhemz Mahood) Source: Josefina Baker Dhemz Mahood from Central Coast is looking forward to finally seeing again her siblings and unwinding on the beaches and their vast family farmland in Northern Samar.





"It is good to spend time with family back home. Stays in our rest house on the farm where life is just so slow and simple, and explore beaches while eating all the Filipino delicacies that I cannot find in Australia," says Dhemz.





But Dhemz wanted to do something that she had been doing before she came to Australia.





"Join the kids and even adults in caroling...(singing 'Ang Pasko ay sumapit') And during Christmas day all the family and neighbours are gathered in the street to sing and dance," she joyfully shared.





"In the Philippines, I felt the true essence of Christmas," said Josefina Baker from General Santos City. Source: Josefina Baker



Observing the early mass or commonly known as Misa de Gallo made Josefina Baker, anxious to be home in General Santos City for Christmas.





"I love Misa de Gallo, it made the celebration complete, here it's so quiet and lonely, adds Josefina.





Josefina and her Australian husband find joy in giving presents to their neighbours on Christmas day.





“We bought chocolates and many kinds of stuff from here and on Christmas day we always gather our neighbours' children and give to them as presents."





The Administrative Officer of the Department of Tourism in the Philippines based in Sydney and New Zealand, Eleanor Palima, is happy to share that Australia ranks third among the top foreign tourist arrival in the country, first being the United States, followed by South Korea.





Apart from Boracay, Cebu, Bohol, and Palawan, they also campaigned for the beautiful places in the Philippines that are not yet visited by tourists but are as beautiful as the famous destinations in the country.





"They can visit Dumaguete, Coron which is also popular for wreck diving, and island hopping. For families, who want a combination of nature, sand, and beaches Bohol is popular too.





As for surfing, Siargao and Pagudpud in the north, Baguio, and Cordillera are popular too because of the rice terraces," shares Palima.





Consul Emmanuel Donato Guzman from the Philippine Consulate General in Sydney has a reminder for passengers returning to the Philippines, the country has restored the so-called Visa-free Privilege.





"The Visa-free privilege is for Australian passport holders who can stay for 30 days, if your vacation in the Philippines is less than 30 days, there is no need to get a visa, it can be seen on the airline ticket when entering immigration.





For dual citizens (Filipino-Australian) if they have a Philippine passport, there is no limit to their stay in the country," explained Consul Guzman.





In addition, Balikbayan Privilege can also be applied to former Filipinos who are now foreign passport holders and their entire families.





They only need to visit the website of the Philippine Consulate at sydneypcg.org for additional requirements.





"Even if you use an Australian passport, but you used to be Filipino, so you can now invoke the Balikbayan Privilege.





This is the privilege given by the Bureau of Immigration to the returnees with their families who are with them on the flight, even if they are Australian passport holders. They can stay in the country for up to one year," Guzman added.





The balikbayan (returnees) need only to show proof to the Bureau of Immigration and his or her relationship with the accompanying travelers such as a passport, marriage contract, or birth certificate.



