'I was scared it wasn't for me': Renowned journalist Karen Davila becomes popular YouTuber

Key Points For over 30 years, Karen Davila has been a respected figure in the field of Philippine journalism.

The closure of ABS-CBN prompted her to seek alternative media platforms, such as YouTube.

She recognises the vital role that media outlets like SBS Filipino play in serving the Filipino community in Australia.

In an interview with SBS Filipino, renowned Filipino journalist Karen Davila reflects on her career in broadcasting and more recently, navigating the path of a content creator.



I was scared it wasn't for me. I was thinking it was too young of a platform. I didn't know if I could vlog being a journalist.

The unexpected shutdown of the ABS-CBN Network served as a turning point, prompting her to explore uncharted territories and forge fresh connections with her audience.





"I've been a TV broadcaster for over 30 years now. I started when I was 23 years old; so, my life has always revolved around TV and radio.





"But as our Kapamilya viewers know, when ABS-CBN's franchise was not renewed, it was heartbreaking. I would have to say it was traumatic, and I felt it was an assault on press freedom. But in times of change, you know, if you don't adapt, you will die. Mobility is the key to life."





Davila shares her insights on how she manages to uphold her journalistic integrity while embracing the dynamics of digital media.





"It's not an either-or thing. The very skills I had as a journalist are the same skills I used on YouTube, on Twitter, and even on Facebook. But I've reached a wider audience. We have to see it that way. That if you embrace social media and keep the values that you hold dear.



What it means is that we still need to combat disinformation and falsehood. We're all entitled to our own opinions but not our own set of facts.I believe those are the things that we should stand for no matter what platform you're in.

Today, her YouTube channel has garnered 1.57 million subscribers.





She believes that while she continues to tackle important social issues on her channel, it also allows her to show a different side to her personality.





"What I did was change my perspective [on YouTube] and focused on sharing real-life stories. That's what I did on YouTube."





The Future of Journalism in the Philippines





As ABS-CBN explores alternative avenues to continue its broadcasting efforts, Davila believes that journalists play a crucial role in supporting the company's endeavours through their social media channels.





"I think I've reached a wider audience today than I had when ABS-CBN was open. It's because I reached out more. Before, it felt like the network was carrying us, but now we are collaborating to bring each other along."





She believes that reopening ABS-CBN would contribute to helps in the preservation of responsible journalism and democratic values.





"The information and public service provided by a large broadcasting network cannot be matched, simply because we deliver it when it is needed. We provide the news that people need to know, not just what they want to know. It represents a different paradigm.





"In social media, you watch what you want to watch."



News used to be the gatekeeper of information. But now it's much more difficult because it's democratised. You can get information everywhere, which is not necessarily a bad thing if the information you receive is balanced, truthful, and contextualized.

Journalists are not digital natives





Not all journalists are digital natives, and Davila share that journalism has "become more challenging as we confront a new beast."





While this is so, she admits that it is important for journalists to adapt and engage with new platforms.





She also recognises the vital role that media outlets like SBS Filipino play in serving the Filipino community in Australia.



