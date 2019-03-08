SBS Filipino

#IAmPinay: A female chaplain's commitment to serve the needs of others

SBS Filipino

Norminda Forteza, female chaplain

Many Filipinos consider Norminda as their 'nanay' (mother) and 'ate' (older sister) Source: Norminda Forteza's Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 March 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 12:55pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

She is known to many as an advocate for the elderly. To many Filipinos in Victoria, she is their 'nanay' (mother) and 'ate' (older sister). Apart from serving as a community worker, Norminda Villanueva Forteza is a confidant, source of strength and wisdom as a community services chaplain. She shares how her experiences as a woman helped her work and how her work has helped her become a stronger, wiser and better servant.

Published 8 March 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 12:55pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom