IAmPinay: A female chaplain's commitment to serve the needs of others

Many Filipinos consider Norminda as their 'nanay' (mother) and 'ate' (older sister) Source: Norminda Forteza's Facebook
Published 8 March 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 12:55pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
She is known to many as an advocate for the elderly. To many Filipinos in Victoria, she is their 'nanay' (mother) and 'ate' (older sister). Apart from serving as a community worker, Norminda Villanueva Forteza is a confidant, source of strength and wisdom as a community services chaplain. She shares how her experiences as a woman helped her work and how her work has helped her become a stronger, wiser and better servant.
Available in other languages
