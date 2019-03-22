SBS Filipino

#IAmPinay: Serving Filipinos in Victoria

Maina Walkey

First Filipina Philippine Honorary Consul to Victoria Source: Gregorio Images

Published 22 March 2019 at 4:35pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 10:41am
By Maridel Martinez
Maina Walkey served as the first Filipina Philippine Honorary Consul to Victoria. It was during her term that the Philippine Government faced uncertainty. She made it her mission to uplift the Philippines' credibility to encourage business investments and foster stronger ties within the Filipino-Australian community.

