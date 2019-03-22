IAmPinay: Serving Filipinos in Victoria

First Filipina Philippine Honorary Consul to Victoria Source: Gregorio Images
Published 22 March 2019 at 4:35pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 10:41am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Maina Walkey served as the first Filipina Philippine Honorary Consul to Victoria. It was during her term that the Philippine Government faced uncertainty. She made it her mission to uplift the Philippines' credibility to encourage business investments and foster stronger ties within the Filipino-Australian community.
