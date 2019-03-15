SBS Filipino

#IAmPinay: Working for better opportunities for women

SBS Filipino

more than 20 years of serving women

Lina Cabaero Source: Lina Cabaero Facebook page

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 March 2019 at 4:34pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 3:30pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It was around two decades ago that Lina Cabaero witnessed what it was like to help open up opportunities to migrant women in Sydney. It was small victories that inspired her to continue her work. She shared a story of how an English class from a woman in China help end her isolation and opened new opportunities for her. Lina continues to work with women for the betterment of migrant women living in Australia. She was awarded 2019 Summer Hill Woman of the Year.

Published 15 March 2019 at 4:34pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 3:30pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom