IAmPinay: Working for better opportunities for women

Lina Cabaero Source: Lina Cabaero Facebook page
Published 15 March 2019 at 4:34pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 3:30pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It was around two decades ago that Lina Cabaero witnessed what it was like to help open up opportunities to migrant women in Sydney. It was small victories that inspired her to continue her work. She shared a story of how an English class from a woman in China help end her isolation and opened new opportunities for her. Lina continues to work with women for the betterment of migrant women living in Australia. She was awarded 2019 Summer Hill Woman of the Year.
Published 15 March 2019 at 4:34pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 3:30pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share