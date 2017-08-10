They say the arrests deal a major blow to two crime syndicates allegedly transporting millions of dollars' worth of drugs between Australia, Dubai and the Netherlands.
Ibrahim family members among 17 arrested after raids in three countries
Published 10 August 2017 at 11:36am
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Police have made 17 arrests across three countries as part of an operation targeting what they allege are two drug-smuggling syndicates linked to the family of Kings Cross identity, John Ibrahim. Image: Police at the home of Kings Cross club owner John Ibrahim during a police operation in Sydney (AAP)
