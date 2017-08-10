Ibrahim family members among 17 arrested after raids in three countries

site_197_Filipino_730120.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 August 2017 at 11:36am
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Police have made 17 arrests across three countries as part of an operation targeting what they allege are two drug-smuggling syndicates linked to the family of Kings Cross identity, John Ibrahim. Image: Police at the home of Kings Cross club owner John Ibrahim during a police operation in Sydney (AAP)

Published 10 August 2017 at 11:36am
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
They say the arrests deal a major blow to two crime syndicates allegedly transporting millions of dollars' worth of drugs between Australia, Dubai and the Netherlands.

Share