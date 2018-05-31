SBS Filipino

ICAC asks for more funds in SA

SBS Filipino

Adelaide skyline

Source: SOUTH AUSTRALIAN TOURISM

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 May 2018 at 3:26pm, updated 31 May 2018 at 3:48pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

South Australia News. Summary of latest news in the state by Norma Hennessy

Published 31 May 2018 at 3:26pm, updated 31 May 2018 at 3:48pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ICAC asks for more funds in SA; State government to pass a law to keep paedophiles in jail;  Shipping channel in Adelaide to be expanded;  Southern Expressway becomes more dangerous; Music festival revives '60 music; and Brabham racing car to trial new track

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom