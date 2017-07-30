Iconic Australian singer Dr G Yunupingu dies in Darwin hospital at age 46
Dr G Yunupingu has died at age 46 Source: Source: Facebook / Skinnyfish Music
Published 30 July 2017 at 11:36am, updated 30 July 2017 at 12:01pm
By Ron Sutton
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A legendary voice of Australia's music world -- a voice that soared far beyond the shores of Australia and, some would say, far beyond the earth -- is gone. It was a truly ethereal voice.
Available in other languages
