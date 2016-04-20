SBS Filipino

Identifying the Unfavorable Side of Duterte

SBS Filipino

Vote wisely

Vote wisely Source: blogspot.com/Christian Bautista

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 April 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 20 April 2016 at 2:21pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Because of the criticisms being thrown to the in-question leading candidate for president of the Philippines, Bless Salonga, who have worked as a long-time manager, chose to study and research about mayor Rodrigo Duterte. Image: Vote wisely (blogspot.com/Christian Bautista)

Published 20 April 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 20 April 2016 at 2:21pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
What are the possibilities for the Philippines if the mayor wins? Bless Salonga shares why she is not voting for Duterte and advises voters to be wise in choosing their candidate.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January