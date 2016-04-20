Identifying the Unfavorable Side of Duterte

What are the possibilities for the Philippines if the mayor wins? Bless Salonga shares why she is not voting for Duterte and advises voters to be wise in choosing their candidate.
Vote wisely
By Annalyn Violata
SBS
Because of the criticisms being thrown to the in-question leading candidate for president of the Philippines, Bless Salonga, who have worked as a long-time manager, chose to study and research about mayor Rodrigo Duterte. Image: Vote wisely (blogspot.com/Christian Bautista)
