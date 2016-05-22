Identity Matters: Andrew and Renata Kaldor

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Identity Matters: Andrew and Renata KaldorPlay03:05SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Renata (left) and Andrew Kaldor Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.42MB)Published 22 May 2016 at 11:36am, updated 22 May 2016 at 1:29pmBy Anton EnusPresented by Annalyn Violata, Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Who are we? And where do we come from? Our series looks at this multicultural nation, and what it means to be Australian today. Image: Renata (left) and Andrew Kaldor (SBS)Published 22 May 2016 at 11:36am, updated 22 May 2016 at 1:29pmBy Anton EnusPresented by Annalyn Violata, Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesAs this report, philanthropists Andrew and Renata Kaldor have seen the best and worst of life. They arrived in Australia as refugees in the 1940s and are now devoted to helping others. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January