Identity Matters: Nick Kaldas

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Nick Kaldas announcing his retirement from the force

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Nick Kaldas announcing his retirement from the force

Published 6 June 2016 at 10:56am
By Anton Enus
Outgoing New South Wales Deputy Police Commissioner Nick Kaldas is one of Australia's highest-ranking police officers and the first from a non-English speaking background to reach the position. Image: NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Nick Kaldas announcing his retirement from the force (AAP)

He has says his Egyptian heritage will play a large role in his new position at the United Nations in the Hague.

