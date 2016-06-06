Identity Matters: Nick Kaldas

He has says his Egyptian heritage will play a large role in his new position at the United Nations in the Hague.
NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Nick Kaldas announcing his retirement from the force Source: AAP
Published 6 June 2016 at 10:56am
By Anton Enus
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Outgoing New South Wales Deputy Police Commissioner Nick Kaldas is one of Australia's highest-ranking police officers and the first from a non-English speaking background to reach the position. Image: NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Nick Kaldas announcing his retirement from the force (AAP)
Published 6 June 2016 at 10:56am
By Anton Enus
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share