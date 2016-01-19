SBS Filipino

IEC Commemorative Stamp Issued

Published 19 January 2016 at 12:26pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of the latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: International Eucharistic Commemorative stamp (Philpost website)

Sinulog sets record attendance of 3.2 million, surpassing last year's 2.5 million; Philpost issues commemorative stamp of International Eucharistic Congress; Department of Education initiates separate investigations on suspended teacher allegedly involved in illegal drugs; Authorities fine taxi driver P6,000 for charging a passenger cost of cleaning vomit and not providing sickness or vomit bag.

