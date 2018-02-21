SBS Filipino

If she gets the gift of life, she'll pass it forward

Kapoor Family

The Kapoor Family Source: SBS

Published 21 February 2018 at 4:56pm, updated 21 February 2018 at 5:02pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Alisha Kapoor needs new lungs, but the complexity of the surgery means she'll need a new heart as well. But if she gets them, the four year-old will be able to give the gift of life to another child.

