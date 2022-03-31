Australians won't get access to a fifth COVID-19 jab before Christmas

Highlights
- The federal government has ordered 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer next-generation vaccine
- ATAGI approved the Pfizer bivalent vaccine for use as a booster.
- The bivalent vaccine, which provides protection against the original strain and the Omicron variant
Health Minister Mark issued a reminder to Australians to ensure they are up to date with COVID vaccinations.
Across the general population we need to continue to get the message out that over time the protection from your second dose will start to wane. You need to consider getting up to date (with boosters).Mark Butler
