SBS Filipino

Australians won't get access to a fifth COVID-19 jab before Christmas

SBS Filipino

Vials With the Covid-19 Vaccine and Syringes are Displayed On a Tray at the Corona Vaccination Center

Most Australians won't get access to a fifth COVID-19 jab before Christmas, in line with expert advice. Credit: Morsa Images/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 November 2022 at 12:31pm
By Marcus Megalokomos
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's vaccine advisory body has approved a new Omicron-specific booster shot, as cases soar around the country

Published 16 November 2022 at 12:31pm
By Marcus Megalokomos
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • The federal government has ordered 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer next-generation vaccine
  • ATAGI approved the Pfizer bivalent vaccine for use as a booster.
  • The bivalent vaccine, which provides protection against the original strain and the Omicron variant


Health Minister Mark issued a reminder to Australians to ensure they are up to date with COVID vaccinations.
Across the general population we need to continue to get the message out that over time the protection from your second dose will start to wane. You need to consider getting up to date (with boosters).
Mark Butler
Advertisement





LISTEN TO
Medical experts warn against virus and vaccine complacency image

Medical experts warn against virus and vaccine complacency

SBS Filipino

31/03/202207:10
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DFA DELE VEGA edited.jpg

Ambassador De La Vega meets with Australian Ministers

ANTHONY ALBANESE G20 BALI

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 16 November

ANTHONY ALBANESE DYLAN ALCOTT WEBSITE LAUNCH

Employment job site launched for people with a disability

2022-11-15_12-06-16.png

Medibank hackers release more stolen data as health groups warn of impacts