IMF predicts global economic growth as Turnbull government spruiks tax cuts

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (right) and Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison speak during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, November 30, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Published 29 January 2018 at 1:22pm, updated 29 January 2018 at 2:26pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts the global economy will grow thanks to the Trump administration's tax cuts, and the Turnbull government says it's time Australia follows suit. Image: Treasurer Scott Morrison, left, and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Treasurer Scott Morrison says Australians will see personal tax cuts before company tax cuts.



