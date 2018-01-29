IMF predicts global economic growth as Turnbull government spruiks tax cuts

Treasurer Scott Morrison says Australians will see personal tax cuts before company tax cuts.
Source: AAP
Published 29 January 2018 at 1:22pm, updated 29 January 2018 at 2:26pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts the global economy will grow thanks to the Trump administration's tax cuts, and the Turnbull government says it's time Australia follows suit. Image: Treasurer Scott Morrison, left, and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
Published 29 January 2018 at 1:22pm, updated 29 January 2018 at 2:26pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share