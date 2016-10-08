SBS Filipino

Importance of teaching your child Filipino language at a young age

SBS Filipino

Language

Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2016 at 11:16am, updated 8 October 2016 at 4:18pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

According to a study in psychology, by Lenneberg, 1967, language is best learned and acquired in childhood than in adolescence. Childhood is a critical period for language acquisition. Image: Jed Gerona and her family (Cybelle Diones)

Published 8 October 2016 at 11:16am, updated 8 October 2016 at 4:18pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Jed Gerona is the owner of a Filipino bookstore for kids in Australia. She started the business because she wanted to teach her 2 year-old daughter how to speak Filipino.

 

Here is Cybelle's interview with Jed Gerona.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks