Importance of teaching your child Filipino language at a young age

Published 8 October 2016 at 11:16am, updated 8 October 2016 at 4:18pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
According to a study in psychology, by Lenneberg, 1967, language is best learned and acquired in childhood than in adolescence. Childhood is a critical period for language acquisition. Image: Jed Gerona and her family (Cybelle Diones)
Jed Gerona is the owner of a Filipino bookstore for kids in Australia. She started the business because she wanted to teach her 2 year-old daughter how to speak Filipino.