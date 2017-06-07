SBS Filipino

Important conversations between a father and his son

Published 7 June 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 7 June 2017 at 4:28pm
By Maridel Martinez
Parenthood is no easy task, but as headspace's Vicky Ryall says starting a conversation with your child is the most important thing. A campaign has been launched by headspace to encourage such conversations, , in particular between fathers and their sons. These conversations will help identify mental health issues and raise awareness for available services that can help; because as studies show, young men suffer some of the most serious mental health issues of any group in Australia

