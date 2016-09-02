SBS Filipino

Important things to know about sudden cardiac death

Published 2 September 2016 at 3:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Did you know that every year around 15,000 die unexpectedly in Australia from Sudden Cardiac Death? While some maybe more vulnerable than others, it is important to consider that heart diseases does not discriminate. Rachelle Foreman from the Heart Foundations in Queensland explains. Image from The Heart Foundation

