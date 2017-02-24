SBS Filipino

Improving the lives of our seniors

Published 24 February 2017 at 4:21pm, updated 24 February 2017 at 4:34pm
By Cybelle Diones
Australia will never run out of programs for the elderlies. Ruby Sestoso is a Filipina representative of Australian Multicultural Community Services, an organization that provides services to aged individuals in Melbourne. Ruby shared to us some important points about technology and of elderlies receiving support from people coming from their cultural background. Image: SBS Filipino

