Improving the mental health of Indigenous people is a priority

Highlights Suicide is the fifth leading cause of death for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders

There are concerns that the suicide rate could increase

Several well-known indigenous advocates have spoken to NITV about the importance of open discussions about mental wellbeing

The Black Lives Matter movement has become a powerful force in Australia, raising awareness about indigenous deaths in custody and suicide.













Dr Vanessa Lee is the Director of Suicide Prevention Australia explains Australian data from the Bureau of Statistics shows in 2018, more than 150 Indigenous people died from suicide.





"You know the period of 2018-2019 for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, suicides in children went up astronomically. For the age group of 15-17 year old, it went up to 69.2 per cent."





On World Suicide Prevention Day , 10 September, the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation said improving the mental health of Indigenous people remains a priority.





NACCHO has emphasised the importance of having community leaders at the centre of prevention programs.





Anyone seeking mental health information or support can call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 22 4636.



