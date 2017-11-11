Improving the well-being of the youth in their workplace

In this interview of SBS Filipino with Darren Cocks, Managing Director of Apprenticeship Support Australia (ASA), he shares that the cost of living and being at a stressful stage of their life are the main reasons why the youth today only have an average level of well-being.





This has an impact to the labour market as this can lead to businesses having lower retention rate.





Businesses (large and small companies alike) should be able to recruit the youth who are suited for the job and provide them assistance in the workplace. This will boost productivity rate of the employees and even better, attainment of a high level of well-being.





One of the interesting findings of the research commissioned by ASA and conducted by Skillsroad is that VET graduates are more likely to be employed upon completion of the course rather than university graduates. Yet, most of the youth today takes up university studies.





SBS Filipino explores on this in-depth; Mr Cocks states that VET students enter training or employment relationship while studying and remained in there post completion while university students enter labour market for part-time work and not in the role they want to be employed in the long term; as soon as their university degree is completed, they have to start from scratch to look for a job. This explains the gap.





When asked if the youth should just consider taking VET courses rather than pursue a university education, Mr Cocks says that the solution for this is, ‘find something that you are good at and you are interested in and then choose that pathway.’



