Now, in Victoria, in-language videos have been introduced to help new arrivals overcome challenges like the language barrier and the absence of rental histories.
In-language videos to help new arrivals with renting
Published 20 June 2017 at 11:41am, updated 20 June 2017 at 3:25pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Newly arrived migrants are common targets for unscrupulous landlords, and many say navigating Australia's housing-rental market can be confusing. Image: Eman, Raed and two-year-old Angelina Shashy (SBS)
