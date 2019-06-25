Inadequate support for women after miscarriage

More than half of the 400 women surveyed by the University of Melbourne and Pink Elephants Support Network were not referred to any miscarriage support services, even though most wanted the option.
A doctor delivers bad news to a couple Source: Getty Images
Published 26 June 2019 at 9:27am, updated 26 June 2019 at 9:33am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new survey has found women who experience a miscarriage are often not receiving adequate support to help them deal with their pregnancy loss.
Published 26 June 2019 at 9:27am, updated 26 June 2019 at 9:33am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share