Inaugural winners of a scholarship at Western Sydney University announced

The scholarships were awarded by NSW Australian of the year Deng Adut whose late brother was the first Sudanese refugee to graduate from an Australian university.
Alibaba Sabiri with Deng Audt Source: SBS
Two refugees from Afghanistan and Iran have become the inaugural winners of a scholarship at Western Sydney University. Image: Alibaba Sabiri with Deng Audt (SBS)
