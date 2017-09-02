SBS Filipino

Inaugural winners of a scholarship at Western Sydney University announced

Alibaba Sabiri with Deng Audt

Alibaba Sabiri with Deng Audt

Published 2 September 2017 at 12:21pm, updated 2 September 2017 at 1:22pm
By Anita Clark
Presented by Annalyn Violata


Two refugees from Afghanistan and Iran have become the inaugural winners of a scholarship at Western Sydney University. Image: Alibaba Sabiri with Deng Audt (SBS)

The scholarships were awarded by NSW Australian of the year Deng Adut whose late brother was the first Sudanese refugee to graduate from an Australian university.

