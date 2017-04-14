SBS Filipino

Increasing concern about youth and bad news on social media

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_665726.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 April 2017 at 9:21am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There is increasing concern about the wellbeing of young people exposed to graphic and disturbing news on social media. Image: Social media, bearers of sometimes traumatic news (AAP)

Published 15 April 2017 at 9:21am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One mental-health service has now created an online resource to help them deal with the barrage of bad news at their fingertips

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul