Increasing concern about youth and bad news on social media

One mental-health service has now created an online resource to help them deal with the barrage of bad news at their fingertips
Published 15 April 2017 at 9:21am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There is increasing concern about the wellbeing of young people exposed to graphic and disturbing news on social media. Image: Social media, bearers of sometimes traumatic news (AAP)
Published 15 April 2017 at 9:21am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share