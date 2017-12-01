Increasing negativity towards Muslims in Australia: report

a Reclaim Australia Rally at Martin Place in Sydney April 4, 2015.NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Published 1 December 2017 at 12:47pm, updated 1 December 2017 at 1:06pm
By Andrea Nearhoff
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Australians' attitudes to migration have changed little over the past ten years, with a majority embracing new citizens and multiculturalism. But as the Scanlon Foundation's Social Cohesion surveys show, there is evidence of growing discontent, with increasing negativity toward Muslims and significant discrimination over people's skin colour, ethnicity or religion.
