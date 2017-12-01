SBS Filipino

Increasing negativity towards Muslims in Australia: report

Protesters holding anti-Muslim placards are seen at a Reclaim Australia Rally at Martin Place in Sydney on Saturday, April 4, 2015. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

a Reclaim Australia Rally at Martin Place in Sydney April 4, 2015. Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Published 1 December 2017 at 12:47pm, updated 1 December 2017 at 1:06pm
By Andrea Nearhoff
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Australians' attitudes to migration have changed little over the past ten years, with a majority embracing new citizens and multiculturalism. But as the Scanlon Foundation's Social Cohesion surveys show, there is evidence of growing discontent, with increasing negativity toward Muslims and significant discrimination over people's skin colour, ethnicity or religion.

