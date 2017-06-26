SBS Filipino

Independent schools are celebrating the passage of the government's Gonski school funding reforms

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull high fives kids from Drummoyne Public School at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, June 22, 2017 Source: AAP

Published 26 June 2017 at 10:56am, updated 26 June 2017 at 1:29pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Independent schools are celebrating the passage of the government's Gonski school funding reforms through federal parliament. Image: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull high fives kids from Drummoyne Public School at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AAP)

But some in the Catholic sector are still trying to work out how to absorb funding cuts.

 

 

 

