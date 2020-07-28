SBS Filipino

Indigenous activists say Australia must stop jailing children as young as 10

Child advocacy group Save the Children argues the minimum age of criminal responsibility should be lifted by four years to 14.

Source: Getty Images

Published 28 July 2020 at 11:32am
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Australia still puts children as young as ten years of age behind bars despite a long running campaign to raise the age of criminal responsibility.

