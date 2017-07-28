But the country's earliest Australians also have a strong connection to the sky. In fact they are almost certainly the world's first astronomers.
Indigenous astronomers share culture through storytelling
Published 29 July 2017 at 8:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:44am
By Madeline Hayman-Reber, Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Indigenous Australians are known to have a strong connection to country. Image: Night Sky (AAP)
Published 29 July 2017 at 8:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:44am
By Madeline Hayman-Reber, Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share