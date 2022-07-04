Indigenous Australians honoured at the 2022 NAIDOC Awards

Listen to the audio:
Ilang Indigenous Australians, pinarangalan sa 2022 NAIDOC Awards
Highlights
- NAIDOC Week Awards ceremony and ball highlight the contributions Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have made to enhance their communities.
- Former tennis champion Ash Barty was named Person of the Year, and because she is currently overseas, her father accepted the award on her behalf.
- A-F-L footballer Lance Buddy Franklin from the Sydney Swans won the Sports Person award.
