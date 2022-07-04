SBS Filipino

Indigenous Australians honoured at the 2022 NAIDOC Awards

Ash Barty won Person of the Year at the NAIDOC awards (AAP)

Ash Barty won Person of the Year at the NAIDOC awards Source: AAP

Published 4 July 2022 at 12:22pm, updated 4 July 2022 at 12:57pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by TJ Correa
The annual NAIDOC Week awards have been staged in Naarm (Melbourne) at a glitzy ceremony featuring First Nations talent to mark the start of NAIDOC week.

Ilang Indigenous Australians, pinarangalan sa 2022 NAIDOC Awards

Highlights

  • NAIDOC Week Awards ceremony and ball highlight the contributions Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have made to enhance their communities.
  • Former tennis champion Ash Barty was named Person of the Year, and because she is currently overseas, her father accepted the award on her behalf.
  • A-F-L footballer Lance Buddy Franklin from the Sydney Swans won the Sports Person award.
