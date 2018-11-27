Indigenous gathering from around the world in Sydney

The event encourages indigenous peoples to share knowledge and ideas on the ways trauma caused by colonisation can be healed.
Published 27 November 2018 at 1:41pm, updated 27 November 2018 at 1:43pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Annalyn Violata
First Nations people from around the world are meeting in Sydney this week for the eighth gathering of Healing Our Spirit Worldwide.
