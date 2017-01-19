SBS Filipino

Indigenous languages at risk

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_618157.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 January 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 20 January 2017 at 7:45am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's Indigenous languages could be completely wiped out by 2050 according to experts. Photo: Aboriginee painting another (AAP)

Published 19 January 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 20 January 2017 at 7:45am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The number of traditional languages has dropped from 250 to 120 over the last two hundred years. And the ones left face extinction.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January