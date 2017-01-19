Indigenous languages at risk

The number of traditional languages has dropped from 250 to 120 over the last two hundred years. And the ones left face extinction.
Published 19 January 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 20 January 2017 at 7:45am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's Indigenous languages could be completely wiped out by 2050 according to experts. Photo: Aboriginee painting another (AAP)
Published 19 January 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 20 January 2017 at 7:45am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share