Indigestion remedy offers hope for pre-eclampsia

The condition which in severe cases can results in the death of the mother and child, has previously had no other cure other than delivery.
Jessica Yolland Source: SBS
Published 1 February 2017 at 11:36am
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian scientists have discovered a common drug to treat reflux could be used to prevent the dangerous pregnancy complication pre-eclampsia. Image: Jessica Yolland (SBS)
Published 1 February 2017 at 11:36am
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share