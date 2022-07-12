SBS Filipino

Industry calls for increased migration to ease pressure on builders

property building

Properties under construction on the Gold Coast. Source: AAP

Published 12 July 2022 at 1:07pm
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Annalyn Violata
A housing boom, a shortage of labour, and inflated prices for building materials have pushed some companies to the brink, but experts say there is little that can be done except weather the storm.

Highlights
  • A spate of insolvencies in the building industry is highlighting the pressures facing the sector.
  • Data from credit agency Equifax shows construction insolvencies increased by more than 30 per cent in the 12 months to May.
  • The construction sector's share of those figures has grown and now represents 28 per cent of all insolvencies in Australia.
Hiling na dagdagan ang pagpasok ng mga migrante para makatulong sa problema ng mga builder

12/07/2022


 

Bilang ng nagpapatayo at nagpa-renovate ng bahay sa Australia patuloy ang pagtaas, presyo ng construction materials naapektuhan din



