Industry calls for increased migration to ease pressure on builders

Highlights
- A spate of insolvencies in the building industry is highlighting the pressures facing the sector.
- Data from credit agency Equifax shows construction insolvencies increased by more than 30 per cent in the 12 months to May.
- The construction sector's share of those figures has grown and now represents 28 per cent of all insolvencies in Australia.
Listen to the audio
LISTEN TO
Hiling na dagdagan ang pagpasok ng mga migrante para makatulong sa problema ng mga builder
SBS Filipino
12/07/202208:33
Advertisement