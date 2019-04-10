Information session on elections gives new migrants insight into Australian democracy

Ahead of the federal elections, the Migrant Resource Centre of South Australia partnered with the Australian Electoral Commission to offer comprehensive information to Australian citizens regarding their rights and responsibilities as voters.





An information session was held last April 3 in MRC on Coglin Street in Adelaide.





Information sessions regarding elections, which are especially important to CALD (Culturally and linguistically diverse) communities and newly-sworn in female citizens, are part of the state's Civic Participation and Citizenship Program.





Individuals from different cultural backgrounds attended the April 3 session, including new migrant groups such as the Afghan, Iranian, Ertitrean, Sudanese and Bhutanese communities.





Women, in particular, showed enthusiasm when it came to learning about the democratic process,





Mrs Cynthia Caird, who spearheads these gatherings, shares, "In Australia, when the new communities come in, they actually see that women have a voice in the community. And having a voice also means participating in democratic processes including elections."





She also says that delving into how Australian democracy works not only benefits new migrants, but long-settled citizens as well.





"Even if they are already voters, people are reminded that there may be new information or issues that may arise in the elections," she shares.





Mrs Caird also states that the two issues that arose during the session are the long wait for citizenship, and the lack of information coming from the Australian Electoral Commission.





Responding to the migrants' need for further information, Sue Colliver of the Australian Electoral Commission served as speaker of the information session.





Ms Colliver emphasises that Australian citizens who are 18 years and older are required to enroll to vote, and to vote during elections.





"Elections are part of our democracy in Australia," she shares, adding, "You have an opportunity to have a say on who is running our country."



