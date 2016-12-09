SBS Filipino

Informed discussions needed in relation to Government's response to End of Life Choices Inquiry

Published 9 December 2016 at 2:56pm, updated 9 December 2016 at 3:33pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
More information and discussions are needed to help older Australians in planning for their future and end of life choices. COTA's Ronda Held explains the significance of advanced care planning and why it is important to make informed choices

 Image: To include older people in an informed and respectful discussion (Getty Images)

