Infrastructure agency: More sorting into more bins means better recycling

Plastics ready for recycling

Plastics ready for recycling Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 October 2019 at 8:38am, updated 23 October 2019 at 9:09am
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Some Australians could be separating rubbish into up to six bins, under recommendations from an infrastructure advisory body.

Published 23 October 2019 at 8:38am, updated 23 October 2019 at 9:09am
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Infrastructure Victoria wants the state government to look overseas for inspiration on better ways to recycle.

Share