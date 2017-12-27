Initiation, A Dinka Tradition

A photograph made available on 04 March 2014 South Sudanese (IDP) from Dinka ethnic group cross the Nile river from Bor to Minkamman, South SudanEPA/JM LOPEZ Source: EPA
Published 27 December 2017 at 11:44am, updated 27 December 2017 at 11:50am
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
To the Dinka Bor people of Southern Sudan, intiation is a vital coming of age custom. But it has been among many cultural rites disrupted during decades of war in the region. Now members of a community forced to flee their homeland -- are keeping the tradition alive here in Australia
Published 27 December 2017 at 11:44am, updated 27 December 2017 at 11:50am
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share