ink between youth homelessness and mental health problems

site_197_Filipino_727622.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2017 at 9:36am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new report has found an alarming link between youth homelessness and mental health problems. Image: City CBD workers walk past a tent city housing the homeless in Martin Place, Sydney (AAP)

Published 5 August 2017 at 9:36am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The charity, Mission Australia, collected data from thousands of young Australians, and found a number of factors increase a young person's vulnerability to homelessness.

Share