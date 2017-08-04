A federal inquiry is underway and has moved to Melbourne, where it has heard testimony from a slavery victim and a Hollywood superstar.
Inquiry hears the reality of modern slavery
Published 5 August 2017 at 9:16am
By Luke Waters
Australia is being encouraged to take a lead in ending modern slavery by formally establishing a "Modern Slavery Act." Image: (L-R) Actor Rachel Griffiths, Hagar CEO Johanna Pride, and Sophia Touch appear before a Modern Slavery Inquiry (AAP)
