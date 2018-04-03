Inquiry set to look into SBS, ABC and 'competitive neutrality'

The independent inquiry will explore the practices of SBS and the ABC, including the way they compete with the private sector and whether it is appropriate.
CEO of Free TV Australia Julie Flyn, (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Source: AAP
Published 3 April 2018 at 10:12am, updated 3 April 2018 at 11:10am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Federal Government has appointed an expert panel to examine whether Australia's national broadcasters operate in a manner consistent with what it calls "competitive neutrality." Image: Julie Flynn in 2007 (AAP)
