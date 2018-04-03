SBS Filipino

Inquiry set to look into SBS, ABC and 'competitive neutrality'

SBS Filipino

Julie Flynn in 2007 photo

CEO of Free TV Australia Julie Flyn, (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 April 2018 at 10:12am, updated 3 April 2018 at 11:10am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has appointed an expert panel to examine whether Australia's national broadcasters operate in a manner consistent with what it calls "competitive neutrality." Image: Julie Flynn in 2007 (AAP)

Published 3 April 2018 at 10:12am, updated 3 April 2018 at 11:10am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The independent inquiry will explore the practices of SBS and the ABC, including the way they compete with the private sector and whether it is appropriate.



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul