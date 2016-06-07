SBS Filipino

Insight, 'Why mothers leave,' 8:30pm on SBS

Published 7 June 2016 at 11:26am, updated 8 June 2016 at 3:38pm
By Maridel Martinez
Like many mothers in the Philippines, Joy Ganado left her children in the care of her parents to begin a new life in Australia with her husband. After four years of patience, hard work and determination their family is finally reunited in Sydney, where she is getting to know her children once more. Image: A mother leaving (Getty Images)

