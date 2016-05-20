International buyers flock to Australia's Fashion Week

Fashion Week is underway, with a renewed focus on foreign buyers.
Published 21 May 2016 at 9:16am, updated 21 May 2016 at 12:07pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
International buyers are weighing in on the local fashion industry, saying Australia is catching up with global buying trends, making local labels more attractive than ever. Image: (SBS)
